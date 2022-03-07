Realme C35 Budget Phone With 50MP Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India

Realme has launched a new budget smartphone called Realme C35 in India. The smartphone features a flat-edge design inspired by iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series. Other Android smartphone makers are also adopting the same design language that we noticed on the Vivo V23 and Redmi Note 11 Pro. Other key features of the Realme C35 include a waterdrop notch display, triple rear cameras, and a large 5,000mAh battery. Its sale in India will start March 12, and customers can choose the ‘notify me’ option on its official website to get availability details.

Realme C35 Specifications

The Realme C35 features a large 6.6-inch display with Full-HD+ (2408×1080 pixels) resolution, 90.7-per cent screen-to-body ratio, 600 nits of peak brightness, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It comes with a fairly slim 8.1mm thick body that also houses a large 5,000mAh battery. Under the hood, we get an octa-core Unisoc T616 chipset paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Customers can expand the storage up to 1TB via the microSD slot. It can also be used to add the second SIM card.

Its triple rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary camera, a macro lens, and a B&W lens. The main rear camera can shoot Full-HD videos at 30fps and HD videos at 30fps. At the front, the Realme C35 gets an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies. The camera app comes bundled with modes such as lapse, Pro, Panorama, Macro, Night Pro, Portrait, and HDR.

The Realme C35 supports 18W quick charging, and connectivity options include Bluetooth 5, dual-band Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 3-card slot. Sadly, the phone runs on Android 11-based Realme UI R Edition.

Realme C35 Price in India

The Realme C35’s price in India starts at Rs 11,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. Its 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model cost Rs 12,999. It will be available to purchase via official Realme channels and Flipkart from March 12. It comes in Green and Black colours.

