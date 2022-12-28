Realme Could Unveil 240W Charging Tech For Smartphone In January: All Details

The charging war continues its sprint and Realme is ready to take the cake away from Xiaomi with its own 240W charging technology that will be announced at an event next month.

The company is hosting an event on January 5 which is next week, and per the teasers on Weibo, its new charging tech, which could offer 240W charging speed on smartphones could be showcased in front of the world. The event is in China but we expect the company to bring its next-gen technology to global markets, including India later in 2023.

Xiaomi currently holds the pole position with its 210W charging tech that was introduced with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Explorer model this year. Realme has its own 150W charging tech offered with the Realme GT Neo 3 model, and it is possible that the next GT Neo variant will support the upcoming fast charging tech from the company.

Fast charging has become a hotly contested battle among the top Chinese brands such as Oppo, Realme, OnePlus and Xiaomi among others. Every year we see them bring new speeds to the smartphone charging segment, putting the flagship brands to shame. Realme and Co. have shown that fast charging is not detrimental to phones as long as the charging is done in a moderate manner. On average, you have these phones packing a 4,500mAh battery that goes from 0 to 100 per cent in under 15 minutes.

You could say that the charging time of a 120W adapter and a 150W adapter is not very dissimilar, but it is the cooling system within the devices that ensures charging at such speeds does not damage the battery or the phone.

So, it will be interesting to see how Realme plans on accommodating the batteries in the phone to support the 240W charging speed and what charging times it offers during various tests.

