Realme Expands Laptop Portfolio With Realme Book Enhanced Air: Price, Specs And More

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has expanded its laptops lineup with a new thin and light laptop named the Realme Book Enhanced Air that comes with a lightweight build and carries a similar design to the Realme Book Enhanced Edition that was launched earlier this month. The Realme Book Enhanced Air has been launched only in China as of now, and comes with Intel’s 11th Generation Core processor with a 2K display.

Realme Book Enhance Air Price and Availability

The Realme Book Enhance Air has been launched at a price of CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs 55,200) for the sole 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The laptop is currently on pre-orders in China and will go on sale in the country on January 21. It is not known as to when the Realme Book Enhanced Air will be launched in other markets including India. Details for a global launch are yet to be announced. The laptop has been launched in two colour options - Island Grey and Sky Blue.

Realme Book Enhanced Air Specifications

The Realme Book Enhanced Air comes with a 14-inch 2K IPS display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and 400 nits of peak brightness. The laptop comes with Windows 11 and is powered by an 11th generation Intel Core i5-11320H CPU paired with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of PCIe SSD storage. It comes with a vapour cooling chamber for thermal management and there is a Harman Kardon speaker that is paired with DTS sound technology.

In terms of connectivity, the Realme Book Enhanced Air comes with a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, a USB type-A port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop also comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth support.

There is a 54Whr battery on the Realme Book Enhanced Edition that comes with 65W fast charging. The laptop is claimed to last over 12 hours on a single charge.

