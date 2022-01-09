Realme GT 2 Global Launch Very Soon, More Tablets: Here Are Realme's 2022 Plans

Realme recently launched its most “premium flagship," the Realme GT 2 series that includes the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered Realme GT 2 Pro. The launch was limited to China, and the global is yet to share its global-availability details as well as a roadmap for other products. However, Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth has revealed the company’s plans for 2022 and some other details. In a conversation with Android Authority, Sheth revealed the Realme GT 2 series would launch globally “very soon," and the smartphones will also come to the European markets. He has also confirmed that the wider release includes India.

The company even announced plans to expand its tablet portfolio “in different other price segments." Last year, Realme’s first tablet, the Realme Pad, launched for a starting approx Rs 15,000. We may also see some new Realme laptops this year. The company recently launched its second laptop, the Realme Book Enhanced, and the company has teased the launch of a 12th-Gen Intel CPU-powered device. It remains unclear whether the new laptop would be a refreshed version of the original Realme Book or a new device altogether.

Realme has been promising two years of OS updates for its smartphones for quite some time. This falls short against brands like Apple, Vivo, HMD Global-backed Nokia Mobiles, and more that offer an OS update cycle. Sheth told the publication that the company does not have any plans to change this, and the Realme phones will continue to get three years of security patches.

At last, Sheth also confirmed plans for the US market, where most Chinese phone brands have struggled to create an impression. There are multiple reasons for this, but slowly brands like OnePlus and TCL are entering the country. Realme India and Europe chief confirmed that the company wants to enter the US; however, it won’t sell phones yet. Realme is said to introduce AIoT products that could be TV, watches, earbuds, or even vacuum robots.

