Home » News » Tech » Realme GT 2 Pro Goes On Sale In India Today: Prices, Offers, Specifications And More

Realme GT 2 Pro Goes On Sale In India Today: Prices, Offers, Specifications And More

Realme GT 2 Pro will go on sale in India starting today at 12PM (noon) IST. (Image Credit: Realme)
Realme GT 2 Pro will go on sale in India starting today at 12PM (noon) IST. (Image Credit: Realme)

The Realme GT 2 Pro has a triple camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

Advertisement
Tech Desk| News18.com
Updated: April 14, 2022, 09:18 IST

Realme’s latest flagship, the Realme GT 2 Pro is all set to go on sale in India for the first time today after its launch in the country last week. The Realme GT 2 Pro was launched in India alongside the Realme 9 4G, Realme Buds Air 3 TS earbuds, and more products. The smartphone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a triple rear camera, 5,000mAh battery, and more. The Realme GT 2 Pro was launched in China and other markets earlier and is priced in India at Rs 49,999 onwards.

Realme GT 2 Pro Prices And Offers

Advertisement

The Realme GT 2 Pro is priced at Rs 49,999 onwards in India for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and is priced at Rs 57,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. The smartphone has been launched in three colour options - Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting today at 12PM (noon) IST on Flipkart, Realme.com, and select offline retailers. Realme is offering a Rs 5,000 instant discount on purchasing the smartphone via HDFC Bank cards and SBI credit cards. Further, Realme and Flipkart are offering the Realme Watch S for Rs 1 with the Realme GT 2 Pro as an introductory offer.

ALSO READ: Realme GT 2 Pro Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Paper-Like Back Panel: Prices, Specifications And More

RELATED NEWS

Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications

Advertisement

The Realme GT 2 Pro comes with a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The Realme GT 2 Pro has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W SuperDart fast charging technology.

ALSO READ: Realme 9 4G To Go On Sale In India Today: Price, All Offers And Specifications

The smartphone has a triple rear camera that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The Realme GT 2 Pro has a 32-megapixel selfie snapper for videos calls and selfies.

Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO: Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Review: New Flagship Killer Smartphone Under Rs 40,000?

Connectivity options on the Realme GT 2 Pro include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB type-C port.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Tech Desk Tech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at News18’s Tech Desk consisting of reporters, writers, editors and opinion makers. Follow News18 Tech to know about the latest gadgets, news around technology, internet lifestyle and more.

first published: April 14, 2022, 09:18 IST