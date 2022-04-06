Home » News » Tech » Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch On April 7: Price, Features And Specifications Expected

Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch On April 7: Price, Features And Specifications Expected

Realme GT 2 Pro India launch is on April 7
Realme GT 2 Pro India launch is on April 7

Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone India launch is on April 7 and we are keen to see how the phone is priced in the market up against other brands.

Advertisement
Tech Desk| News18.com
Updated: April 06, 2022, 13:41 IST

Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone India launch is on Thursday, 7 April at 12:30 PM, and the company is bringing a slew of products to the market on the same day. The event will be live-streamed via its YouTube page less than 24 hours from now, and there is a lot of excitement about the new premium phone.

Realme has talked about entering the flagship segment with its smartphone, and many believe that the Realme GT 2 Pro could be the start of that for the brand. Here’s what we know about the Realme GT 2 Pro India price and its specifications.

Also Read: Twitter Is Finally Bringing An Edit Button, Says Working On Feature Since Last Year

Advertisement

Realme GT 2 Pro India Price Expected

RELATED NEWS

Realme launched the Realme GT 2 Pro in China for a price tag of around Rs 43,000 which is quite impressive for the features offered with the product. Now, in India, Realme GT 2 Pro prices are likely to follow the aggressive route, and multiple routes suggest Realme GT 2 Pro India prices could start from Rs 41,999 putting it on par with the Motorola Edge 30 Pro in the market.

Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications

Realme GT 2 Pro features a 6.7-inch WQHD+ display which supports 1440×3216 pixels resolution. The LTPO AMOLED panel helps you switch between 1Hz to 120Hz refresh rates on the screen, which gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Advertisement

Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage, but we might get only up to 256GB storage model in the country. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

Also Read: Apple WWDC 2022 Event Confirmed For June 6: What We Expect To See

For imaging purpose, Realme GT 2 Pro has a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel wide sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 3-megapixel microscope sensor. The front of the phone gets a 32-megapixel shooter.

WATCH VIDEO: Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Ideal But Not Perfect Android Smartphone?

Advertisement

Going by all these features, Realme GT 2 Pro could become a strong option for buyers if the smartphone is priced in the sub-Rs 50,000 price bracket.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Tech Desk Tech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at News18’s Tech Desk consisting of reporters, writers, editors and opinion makers. Follow News18 Tech to know about the latest gadgets, news around technology, internet lifestyle and more.

first published: April 06, 2022, 13:41 IST