Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch On April 7: Price, Features And Specifications Expected

Realme GT 2 Pro smartphone India launch is on Thursday, 7 April at 12:30 PM, and the company is bringing a slew of products to the market on the same day. The event will be live-streamed via its YouTube page less than 24 hours from now, and there is a lot of excitement about the new premium phone.

Realme has talked about entering the flagship segment with its smartphone, and many believe that the Realme GT 2 Pro could be the start of that for the brand. Here’s what we know about the Realme GT 2 Pro India price and its specifications.

Realme GT 2 Pro India Price Expected

Realme launched the Realme GT 2 Pro in China for a price tag of around Rs 43,000 which is quite impressive for the features offered with the product. Now, in India, Realme GT 2 Pro prices are likely to follow the aggressive route, and multiple routes suggest Realme GT 2 Pro India prices could start from Rs 41,999 putting it on par with the Motorola Edge 30 Pro in the market.

Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications

Realme GT 2 Pro features a 6.7-inch WQHD+ display which supports 1440×3216 pixels resolution. The LTPO AMOLED panel helps you switch between 1Hz to 120Hz refresh rates on the screen, which gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage, but we might get only up to 256GB storage model in the country. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

For imaging purpose, Realme GT 2 Pro has a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel wide sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 3-megapixel microscope sensor. The front of the phone gets a 32-megapixel shooter.

Going by all these features, Realme GT 2 Pro could become a strong option for buyers if the smartphone is priced in the sub-Rs 50,000 price bracket.

