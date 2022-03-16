Home » News » Tech » Realme GT 2 Pro Launch Date In India Confirmed: Expected Price, Specs And All Details

Realme GT 2 Pro Launch Date In India Confirmed: Expected Price, Specs And All Details

Realme has not announced the exact launch date for the Realme GT 2 series, but the smartphone is confirmed to come to India soon. (Image Credit: Realme India)
Both the Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro have been launched in China and global markets already.

Tech Desk| News18.com
Updated: March 16, 2022, 13:18 IST

Smartphone brand Realme has announced the launch of its latest flagship offering in India, the Realme GT 2 series. The Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro, that have already been launched in China with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processors. Realme has not announced the exact date as to when the Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro will be launched, the company has only announced that the smartphone is coming soon to India. “The wait is over! Arriving soon in India and it’s going to be #GreaterThanYouSee. Stay tuned!," the company said in a tweet announcing the launch.

The Realme GT 2 series was launched in China earlier this year and was later unveiled at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022. The Realme GT 2 comes with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, while the Realme GT 2 Pro comes with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The Realme GT 2 Pro also comes with a bio-based design that is said to mimic paper. Both the smartphones have triple rear cameras and a 120Hz display.

REALME GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro PRICES

The Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro were launched globally at a price of EUR 549 (roughly Rs 46,000) for the base Realme GT 2 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Realme GT 2 is priced at EUR 599 (roughly Rs 50,100). The Realme GT 2 Pro, on the other hand is priced at EUR 749 (roughly Rs 62,700) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and EUR 849.99 (roughly Rs 71,100) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

REALME GT 2 SPECIFICATIONS

The Realme GT 2 has been launched globally with a 6.62-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone comes with an octa-core Qualcomm Snadragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The Realme GT 2 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX776 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the Realme GT 2 comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

The Realme GT 2 has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the smartphone comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB type-C port.

REALME GT 2 PRO SPECIFICATIONS

The Realme GT 2 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with 10-bit “Super Reality" display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a primary 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The smartphone has a 320megapixel front camera.

The Realme GT 2 Pro comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. Connectivity options remain same as the Realme GT 2.

first published: March 16, 2022, 13:18 IST