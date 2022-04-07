Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G Launch Today: How To Watch Livestream And What To Expect

The Realme GT 2 Pro is set to launch in India today. The smartphone will be launched as the flagship offering from Realme and will be launched alongside the Realme 9 4G and the Realme Buds Air 3 TWS earbuds. The launch event will take place at 12:30PM IST today and Realme is also expected to announce the new Realme Book Prime laptop, alongside the Realme Smart TV Stick. Realme GT 2 Pro was launched in China back in January, and comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. Let us take a look at how to watch the Realme launch event, and what to expect from the company’s new offerings.

How to Watch Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 4G Launch Event

Advertisement

The launch event is set to begin at 12:30PM IST and will be livestreamed on the company’s YouTube channel and social media handles. Those interested can also watch the event live from the video embedded below this paragraph. During the event, Realme will unveil its latest flagship, that was launched in China and Europe earlier this year, the Realme 9 4G, Realme Book Prime laptop, Realme Buds Air 3 TWS earbuds, and Realme Smart TV stick.

ALSO READ: Realme 9 4G Will Launch Alongside Realme GT 2 Pro On This Date: Expected Price, Specs And More

Realme GT 2 Pro Specifications (Expected)

Advertisement

The Realme GT 2 Pro was launched in China and Europe earlier. It runs on Android 12, and comes with a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone will come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W SuperDart charging.

There is a triple rear camera on the Realme GT 2 Pro global variant, which houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary shooter, a 50-megapixel ultra wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the Realme GT 2 Pro comes with a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.

Advertisement

In terms of connectivity, the Realme GT 2 Pro comes with 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB type-C port.

ALSO READ: Realme 9 Pro Plus Review: Good Mid-Ranger With Impressive Camera But What’s With That Design?

Advertisement

Realme 9 4G Specifications (Expected)

The Realme 9 4G will come as yet another smartphone in the already wide Realme 9 series. The smartphone has earlier been teased by the company, but the specifications are not known yet. The Realme 9 4G was teased to come with a 108-megapixel triple rear camera and an AMOLED display earlier. Before that, rumours have suggested that the Realme 9 4G may come with a 6.6-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, and up to 8GB of RAM.

Watch Video: Micromax In Note 2 Review

ALSO READ: Realme GT 2 Pro India Launch On April 7: Price, Features And Specifications Expected.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.