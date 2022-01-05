Home » News » Tech » Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro Launched: Top Facts About Latest Realme Flagship Smartphones

Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro Launched: Top Facts About Latest Realme Flagship Smartphones

Realme GT 2 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. (Image Credit: Realme)
The Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro have only been launched in China as of now and it is not known when the latest Realme flagships will make it to global markets including India.

Darab Ali| News18.com
Updated: January 05, 2022, 11:45 IST

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has launched its latest flagship series, the Realme GT 2 series that include the Realme GT 2 and the Realme GT 2 Pro. The smartphones have initially been launched in China and it is now known as to when the smartphones will make it to the international markets including India. The Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro have been launched with Qualcomm chipsets, and come with Android 12 out-of-the-box. Let us take a look at the latest Realme flagship offerings:

PRICE

The Realme GT 2 has been launched at a price of CNY 2,699 onwards (roughly Rs 31,600) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs 34,000), and the top-spec 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs 37,400). The Realme GT 2 Pro, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs 45,600) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone will also be available in an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant priced at CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs 49,100). The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs 50,400), while the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at CNY 4,799 (roughly Rs 56,300).

COLOUR OPTIONS

The Realme GT 2 has been launched in four colour options - Paper Green, Paper White, Steel Black, and Titanium Blue colours. The Realme GT 2 Pro also comes with the same colour options. Realme has also announced a special version of the Realme GT Neo 2 which is a Dragon Ball Z variant that will be available in a single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

SPECIFICATIONS

In terms of specifications, the Realme GT 2 comes with a 6.62-inch Full HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. There is a 5,000mAh battery on the Realme GT 2 that comes with support for 65W fast charging.

The Realme GT 2 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 6.7-inch 2K LTPO display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a similar 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 65W fast charging.

CAMERA

The Realme GT 2 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX776 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Up front, the Realme GT 2 Pro comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

The Realme GT 2 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766 shooter with optical image stabilisation as well as electronic image stabilisation. The Realme GT 2 Pro also comes with a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

