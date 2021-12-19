Realme GT 2 Series to Launch Today: What to Expect, How to Watch Live Event

Realme will launch its Realme GT 2 series today, December 19. The new smartphone series will also include the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC-powered Realme GT 2 Pro, the company’s most expensive smartphone yet. The smartphone will also pack an ultra-wide-angle camera with a 150-degree field-of-view, the company earlier confirmed. Fans can watch the live stream on YouTube or social media channels at 2:30 PM.

The Realme GT 2 Pro has been a part of the rumour mill for quite some time, and we have a good idea of how the phone may look and what to expect. Its alleged renders that leaked earlier this month tipped a distinct rear camera module that appears to be inspired by Google Nexus 6P from 2015. The rear camera system will reportedly include two 50-megapixel cameras and a GR lens to limit ghosting and multi-coating on all surfaces. At the front, Realme GT 2 Pro may carry a 32-megapixel front camera for video calling and selfies. As mentioned, Realme had confirmed the new smartphone would pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 that succeeds the powerful Snapdragon 888 (888 Plus) chipset. It is unclear whether other phones in the series will also pack the same chipset.

Other rumours associated with the Realme GT 2 Pro include a 6.8-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone may get an OLED panel, and the display will likely have WQHD+ (2960×1440 pixels) resolution. It is also said to be the first Realme smartphone with 1TB internal storage. We may get to see premium connectivity options like Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, and more. The Realme GT 2 Pro will reportedly house a 5,000mAh battery with support for 125W fast charging. The same charging speed might become a common feature among sister brands like Oppo and OnePlus under the BBK umbrella. Some reports speculate the phone would cost between Rs 50,000 and Rs 60,000. Currently, Realme’s most expensive phone in India is the Realme GT 5G that costs Rs 37,999.

