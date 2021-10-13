Chinese smartphone maker Realme will launch its Realme GT Neo 2 in India today, alongside a Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick, which comes as the company’s competitor to the Amazon Fire TV Stick. The Realme GT Neo 2 will come as the company’s premium mid-range or affordable flagship offering. The smartphone will be launched as a competitor to the OnePlus 9R, Mi 11X, and the Vivo X60 Pro. The Realme GT Neo 2 will come with a 120Hz display, and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset. The smartphone will be launched today at 12:30PM IST and the launch will be streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel.

The Realme GT Neo 2 will be launched today at 12:30PM IST. Alongside the smartphoe, the BBK Electronics-owned brand will also launch a Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick that will be the company’s competitor to the Amazon Fire TV Stick. The launch will be streamed live on Realme’s official YouTube channel. Interested viewers can also watch the Realme GT Neo 2 launch live from the video embedded below. Let us take a look at what to expected from Realme’s latest offering:

Advertisement

Realme had recently teased the Realme GT Neo 2 to come with a 120Hz refresh rate display. The smartphone is said to come in three colour options, including the race green-like shade that has a stipe running through its length from the left side. The smartphone will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM. The smarphone is also teased to come with Realme’s RAM expansion technology. The company has said that this is the largest dynamic RAM expansion technology as it increases the smartphone’s RAM to 19GB. Realme had earlier teased a 65W SuperDart fast charging on the Realme GT Neo 2.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.