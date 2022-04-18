Realme GT Neo 3 India Launch on April 29: Expected Price, Specifications And More

Realme’s next flagship-level offering, the Realme GT Neo 3, will be launched in India on April 29, the company has confirmed. The Realme GT Neo 3 is the first smartphone in the world to come with 150W fast charging, but it will be the second such smartphone in India, as the OnePlus 10R 5G will beat the Realme GT Neo 3 to offer users with 150W fast charging. The Realme GT Neo 3 was launched in China last month. It will be launched as the most direct competitor to the OnePlus 10R 5G in India, and will be launched a day after OnePlus’ upcoming offerings.

Realme GT Neo 3 Launch Date

The Realme GT Neo 3, with 150W fast charging, will be launched in India on April 29 at 12:30PM IST. Realme has not revealed the kind of launch presentation it will hold for the smartphone, but we expect an online launch presentation for the Realme GT Neo 3, similar to the past few launch events the company has hosted in 2022.

Realme GT Neo 3 Prices (Expected)

India prices of the Realme GT Neo 3 are not known yet. The smartphone was last month launched in China at a price of CNY 1,999 onwards (roughly Rs 24,000), going up to CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs 33,500). Now, the smartphone is expected to be more expensive in India, and may be launched at a similar price point as the predecessor, the Realme GT Neo 2, that was launched in India at Rs 31,999 onwards for the base variant, going up to Rs 35,999 for the top-spec variant. The Realme GT Neo 3 is also expected to be priced close to the OnePlus 10R 5G that will be launched in India a day prior.

Realme GT Neo 3 Specifications (Expected)

The Realme GT Neo 3 was launched in China with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 8100 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It has a 4,500mAh battery with 150W fast charging and another option for a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. The Realme GT Neo 3 was the first Android phone to come with 150W fast charging.

In terms of cameras, the Realme GT Neo 3 may come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The smartphone has a 16-megapixel front camera.

