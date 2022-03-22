Realme GT Neo 3 Launched As First Smartphone With 150W Charging: Prices, Specifications And More

Realme GT Neo 3, the latest premium offering from the smartphone maker has been launched in China. The Realme GT Neo 3 has been launched as the successor to the Realme GT Neo 2 that was launched last year. The smartphone has been launced with MediaTek’s latest processor along with 150W fast charging. The Realme GT Neo 3 is the first commercially available smartphone that comes with 150W fast charging. The company claims that the smartphone can charge from 0 to 50 percent in just 5 minutes.

REALME GT NEO 3 PRICES

As mentioned above, the smartphone has only been launched in China as of now. The Realme GT Neo 3 has been launched in two models - one with 80W fast charging and the other with 150W fast charging. The 80W fast charging option starts at a price of CNY 1,999 onwards (roughly Rs 23,900) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs 27,500), and the top-spec 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Realme GT Neo 3 is priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs 31,100).

The 150W model, on the other hand, is priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs 31,100) onwards for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs 33,500) for the 12GB RAM variant. The smartphone will go on sale in China starting March 30. There is no word on the smartphone’s international availability including India yet.

REALME GT NEO 3 SPECIFICATIONS

In terms of specifications, the Realme GT Neo 3 comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek’s latest Dimensity 8100 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes with a 4,500mAh battery that supports up to 150W fast charging or a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

In terms of cameras, the Realme GT Neo 3 comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The smartphone has a 16-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options on the Realme GT Neo 3 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB type-C port.

