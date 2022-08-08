Realme GT Neo 3 Review: Is 150W Fast Charging Enough To Attract Buyers?

Realme is arguably one of the most active brands in the Indian market right now. The company launches many smartphones throughout the year, but there are some smartphones that are more in focus. The Realme GT Neo 3, the fastest charging smartphone in the market is one of those launches from the brand, and the smartphone has a lot to offer for its price.

The Realme GT Neo 3 was launched in India earlier this year, and comes with features like 150W fast charging, a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, and more. The Realme GT Neo 3 is priced at Rs 36,999 onwards for the 80W charging variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 38,999, and the 150W Realme GT Neo 3 is priced at Rs 42,999 in India. There is also a Thor Love And Thunder Special Edition Realme GT Neo 3 150W variant, which is also priced at Rs 42,999. We got the top-spec 150W fast charging variant for our review, and in this article, we will tell you what we like about the Realme GT Neo 3, what we don’t like about the smartphone, and if you should spend at least Rs 36,999 on the Realme GT Neo 3.

DESIGN

The design of the Realme GT Neo 3 is interesting. While the form factor is not something unusual, there is a rectangular triple rear camera setup placed in the top left corner of the back panel, a hole-punch display, and an AG glass back panel. The colour scheme, however, is interesting. The Realme GT Neo 3 comes with a racing stripes design on the back panel. We got the blue colour variant, which has a cobalt blue shade and white stripes running through the left side of the back panel (goes from under the camera module). The back panel has a frosted glass feel and finish to it and definitely stands out among other smartphones, but this is a design that will have polarising views. There is also a white colour variant with black racing stripe, and a plain matte black colour option, for those who are not fans of the racing stripes.

Up front, things are rather simple with a hole-punch design front panel on the Realme GT Neo 3. One thing to complement here is that Realme has substantially reduced the size of the chin on the Realme GT Neo 3. While the chin is still there, it is much slimmer than what we are used to seeing in smartphones in this range. Good.

DISPLAY

The display on the smartphone is also decent. The Realme GT Neo 3 comes with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display, in terms of responsiveness, is very smooth with the 120Hz refresh rate. There is adaptive refresh rate, but you can only choose between 60Hz and 120Hz. The display is also sharp and detailed, although the colours may seem a bit eerie in the default mode, but that can be changed with the display setting. This is a good display for daily usage

Now, while the display is super responsive and smooth in daily usage, it does not go over 60FPS in most games that do support a higher frame rate. There is no HDR10 support as well, but watching videos on Netflix and YouTube was a good experience.

PERFORMANCE AND SOFTWARE

The Realme GT Neo 3 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM. We got the 12GB RAM 150W variant of the Realme GT Neo 3 for our review, and the smartphone turned out to be a pretty decent performer. There were no lags or app crashes during our usage, and the smartphone performed quite well as a daily driver for over a month. Now, while it does not score very high in benchmark tests, the smartphone is very good for an average user who does a bit of gaming here and there. Switching between apps is smooth, apps open and install quickly, and multitasking is fast on the Realme GT Neo 3.

I did play quite a few games on the Realme GT Neo 3, and while there is the 60FPS frame rate caveat, the gaming experience was not bad at all. Games like Battlegrounds Mobile India, Call of Duty: Mobile, Real Racing 3, and more ran at high graphics settings, and the Realme GT Neo 3 put out somewhere between 55-60FPS frame rate constantly, which is pretty decent. The display is not the most detailed for gaming, but it does the job quite well.

Talking about performance, the software experience on Realme UI remains the same as last time. Realme UI 3.0, while being one of the cleaner Android skins out there at this point, still has a long way to go in terms of providing a seamless, easy experience free of bloatware and bugs. While reduced, there are still a bunch of bloatware apps, and you still have to give a few permissions in order to start using your smartphone.

Battery on the Realme GT Neo 3 lasts a while. The smartphone comes with a 4,500mAh battery for the 150W fast charging variant and 5,000mAh battery for the 80W fast charging variant. We got the 4,500mAh + 150W variant for our review, and the battery on the Realme GT Neo 3 lasted for quite some time. Throughout my usage, the smartphone comfortably gave me around 6 hours of on-screen time with heavy usage, which is quite good. Overall, the smartphone’s battery easily lasts for around a day and a half.

Coming to charging, the 150W fast charging is stupid fast, as you’d expect. The Realme GT Neo 3 charges from 0 to 100 in under 20 minutes, which is great. The smartphone does heat up quite a bit during charging, so it is advisable to not use it while charging.

CAMERA

The Realme GT Neo 3 comes with a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone comes with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The images out of the main camera are sharp, but appear saturated in bright light. There is more detail in the images with the new Sony IMX766 sensor, and there is good dynamic range, but the exposure to light may seem a bit too much. In low light conditions, however, the images are nice and detailed, and there is much less saturation. The exposure to light may seem a little extra in low light images as well.

The images out of the wide angle lens, on the other hand, appear much less saturated and the colours are much denser and accurate. The portrait mode also manages colours quite well, and the edge detection and background blur on the Realme GT neo 3 is pretty decent. All in all, it is a good camera, but the images may seem overexposed. This, however, can be changed if you use the smartphone in manual mode. The manual mode, in fact, allows you to make much better use of this camera and you can get some pretty cool shots with the manual mode.

VERDICT

The Realme GT Neo 3 is a decent smartphone in a highly competitive segment in the Android market. The premium mid-range segment has a lot of competition, and the Realme GT Neo 3 tries to hold its own. With a different design, a responsive display, good performance, and super-fast charging. The Realme GT Neo 3 is a good smartphone that gives you a good taste of flagship performance.

So, the Realme GT Neo 3 was launched as a competitor to the OnePlus 10R which comes with the same specifications in a different body. In a comparison between just these two, the Realme GT Neo 3 is the better device, according to me. However, as a standalone premium mid-range offering, the Realme GT Neo 3 does not offer anything special apart from the 150W fast charging and there are similarly-specced devices priced lower than the Realme GT Neo 3 in the Indian market, just that they don’t offer the crazy 150W fast charging.

