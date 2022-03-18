Realme GT Neo 3 Smartphone With 150W Fast Charging Launching This Month: All Details

Realme has announced the launch date for the GT Neo 3 smartphone in China. This will be the phone which gets 150W fast charging support, and we will be seeing the device at the event on March 22.

The company has shared teasers of the product, along with a clear look of the back panel which has dual race stripes. Realme showcased its 150W technology at the Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC 2022) in Barcelona last month.

The company said its 150W fast charging technology can charge a 4,500mAh battery from 0 to 50 in just 5 minutes.

Advertisement

Also Read: Holi Smartphone Camera Tips: How to Click Best Photos on Holi With Your Phone

But reports suggest Realme GT Neo 3 could have two variants, where one of the models will support 150W fast charging, while the global version is likely to get 80W fast charging, which is also not bad. We are eager to see how Realme manages to control the heating of the device and the adapter when it charges at such speeds.

Realme GT Neo 3 is expected to be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset which has shown great results in raw benchmark tests recently. Leaks in the past few weeks have talked about Realme GT Neo 3 getting a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support.

Also Read: Instagram Has A Tool For Parents To Keep A Track Of Their Kids’ Usage

But things could be slightly muted on the imaging front, as Realme GT Neo 3 could have a triple rear camera module which includes the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS. It also gets an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor.

Advertisement

Fast charging technology has evolved in the past few years. You can easily get a smartphone with 120W fast charging support for under Rs 30,000.

WATCH VIDEO: Oppo Find X5 Pro Quick Look: The Power-packed Oppo Flagship Smartphone That India May Miss

Advertisement

And it is likely that Realme GT Neo 3 could follow on the same lines when it launches in the market next week.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.