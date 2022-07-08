Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love And Thunder Special Edition Launched in India: Price, Specs And More

Smartphone maker Realme has launched a special edition variant of its premium mid-ranger GT Neo 3 smartphone in the Indian market. Developed in collaboration with Marvel Studio, the new Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder edition comes with the same specifications as the normal 150W edition of the Realme GT Neo 3, and comes with some new in-box gifts and accessories that include themed cards, wallpapers, stickers medals and a new SIM tray tool. The package features a design inspired by the latest Thor movie from Marvel. However, unlike other special editions of smartphones, the actual device of this Realme offering doesn’t feature any additional Thor-inspired design.

The Thor edition is essentially the Realme GT Neo 3 but in Nitro Blue colour. The phone carries the same 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen that we had seen on the usual GT Neo 3. The display gets a 120 Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass 5 protection and HDR10+ protection. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 octa-core processor, the GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder edition comes with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. The device gets dual SIM support and runs on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 out of the box.

The rear camera of the GT Neo 3 features a primary 50 MP lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 2 MP macro camera with f2.4 aperture. On the front, the phone gets a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Packed with a 4500 mAH battery, the GT Neo 3 comes with 150W fast charging support, that Real claims can charge the device to up to 50 percent in just 5 minutes.

The Realme GT Neo 3 Thor: Love and Thunder edition will go on sale from July 13 with a price of Rs 42,999. However, buyers will be able to save up to Rs 3,000 thanks to bank offers on prepaid orders.

