Realme GT Neo 3 With 150W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme has refreshed its GT-smartphone series with the new Realme GT Neo 3. The phone has two editions - a regular model with a 5,000mAh battery and 80W fast charging, and a 150W edition that comes with a 4,500mAh battery and 150W UltraDart charging. Realme says the 150W fast charging technology will provide up to 50 percent juice within five minutes. Users with the 80W SuperDart charger will fully charge the smartphone in 32-minutes, according to Realme. The company has also received a TUV Rheinland Safe Fast-Charge System Certification. Recently, OnePlus also unveiled its OnePlus 10R, and one of its editions comes with the same 150W fast charging.

Realme GT Neo 3 Price in India

Advertisement

The Realme GT Neo 3 comes with a starting price tag of Rs 36,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and its the 8GB + 256GB option costs Rs 38,999. The Realme GT Neo 3 150W edition is only available with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage and costs Rs 42,999.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 10R 5G With Up to 150W Fast Charing Support Launched in India

Both editions come in Asphalt Black, Nitro Blue, and Sprint White colour options, and the sale in India will begin on May 4 via Realme online and offline channels and Flipkart.

Realme GT Neo 3 Specifications

Apart from the battery specs, both editions of the Realme GT Neo 3 come with the same specifications. The smartphone features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,412 pixels) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ support. The phone comes with Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 out of the box and draws power from the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G chipset. The MediaTek chipset is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of inbuilt UFS 3.1 storage. Its triple rear camera system houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. At the front, we get a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO: Elon Musk Buys Twitter: Here Are 4 Big Changes You Can Expect

Other key features of the include dual-SIM card support, 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The Realme GT Neo 3 comes with dual stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos audio.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.