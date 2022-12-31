Realme GT Neo 3T and Narzo 50 Pro Users in India Get Android 13 With Realme UI 4.0

Realme GT Neo 3T and Realme Narzo 50 Pro users in India can now upgrade to the Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 update, which brings a range of new features and improvements to the devices—including new themes, customization, and improved performance, as well as the latest security patches.

The Realme UI 4.0 update, with firmware version RMX3371_11.A.09 for Realme GT Neo 3T and RMX3395_11.C.04 for Realme Narzo 50 Pro, is being rolled out in a ‘staged manner’ to users. As per realme’s community post, only 15% users were seeded the updates, but now that it is end of December, a wider rollout should begin soon.

In the community post, the brand notes that some users may face certain inconveniences like “it may take a longer time to boot for the first time, especially if there are many third-party applications on your phone," and after upgrading to Realme UI 4.0, the system may temporarily use more resources such as CPU and memory to perform tasks like app adaptation, background optimization, and security scanning, which may lead to slight delays and increased power consumption in order to improve efficiency and address potential safety risks.

The update to Android 13 brings a host of new features to the aforementioned Realme devices—including Aquamorphic Design themes, improved organization and multitasking tools, enhanced connectivity options, personalization options, security and privacy features, health and digital wellbeing tools, and performance optimizations. You can find the full change log here.

To check for and install the latest Android 13 update on their Realme GT Neo 3T and Realme Narzo 50 Pro devices, users can follow these steps:



Go to the Settings app on their phone. Tap on Software update. Select Download and install.

It is important to note that in order to receive the update, the devices must be running firmware version RMX3371_11.A.09 for Realme GT Neo 3T and RMX3395_11.A.05, RMX3395_11.A.06, or RMX3395_11.A.07 for Realme Narzo 50 Pro.

