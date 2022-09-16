Realme GT Neo 3T Launched In India With 80W Fast Charging: Price, Specifications And More

Smartphone maker Realme has launched another smartphone in its GT series of performance-centric smartphones, the Realme GT Neo 3T. The Realme GT Neo 3T, despite the name, is not an upgrade to the Realme GT Neo 3 which was launched earlier this year. Instead, the smartphone comes as more of an upgrade for last year’s Realme GT Neo 2. Let’s take a look at how much the new Realme GT Neo 3T costs and what it offers.

Realme GT Neo 3T Price And Availability

The Realme GT Neo 3T has been launched at a price of Rs 29,999 onwards in India for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 31,999 in the country, while the top-spec 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 33,999 in the country. Realme has announced offers of up to Rs 7,000 on the Realme GT Neo 3T during the first sale, which will bring the smartphone’s price down to Rs 22,999 for the base variant. The Realme GT Neo 3T will go on sale starting September 23 on Flipkart and Realme.com. The smartphone has been launched in three colour options - Dash Yellow, Drifting White, and Shade Black.

Realme GT Neo 3T Specifications

The Realme GT Neo 3T comes with a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display on the Realme GT Neo 3T comes with 1,300 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. There is a 5,000mAh battery on the Realme GT Neo 3T that supports 80W fast charging.

The Realme GT Neo 3T comes with a triple rear camera that includes a primary 64-megapixel shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There is a 16-megapixel selfie snapper on the Realme GT Neo 3T.

Connectivity options on the Realme GT Neo 3T include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, GLONASS, BEIDOU, GALILEO, NFC, and a USB type-C port. The Realme GT Neo 3T comes with several sensors as well, including a light sensor, a proximity sensor, a gyro-meter, acceleration sensor, and an in-display optical fingerprint.

