Realme GT Neo 3T Launched With Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, 120Hz Display: Prices, Specs And More

Realme has launched its latest offering, the Realme GT Neo 3T globally. The Realme GT Neo 3T comes about a month after the company launched the Realme GT Neo 3 in India. The Realme GT Neo 3T has been launched with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset, a 120Hz display, and more. Realme also launched the Realme GT Neo 3 and the Realme Buds Air 3 alongside the latest Realme GT Neo 3T globally.

Realme GT Neo 3T Price

In terms of pricing, the Realme GT Neo 3T has been launched at a price of $470 onwards (roughly Rs 36,500) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the Realme GT Neo 3T is priced at $510 (roughly Rs 39,600). The smartphone has been launched in three colour options - Dash Yellow, Drifting White, and Shade Black. It is not known if or when the Realme GT Neo 3T will be launched in India.

Realme GT Neo 3T Specifications

The Realme GT Neo 3T has been launched with a 6.62-inch Full-HD E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, which is expandable via a microSD card slot. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the Realme GT Neo 3T comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Up front, the Realme GT Neo 3T comes with a 16-megapixel selfie snappeer.

Connectivity options on the Realme GT Neo 3T include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, NFC, and a USB type-C port.

