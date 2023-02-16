Realme GT3 Smartphone With 240W Charging To Debut At MWC 2023

We’re getting close to the Mobile World Congress 2023 (MWC 2023) in Barcelona later this month, and the companies have started showing their cards for the big event. Realme is going to bring its latest charging tech with a new phone, along with the likes of Xiaomi, Oppo and OnePlus among others.

Realme has shared invites for its global unveiling of the GT3 smartphone which packs a 240W charging unit, the fastest you can get in the market. Realme GT3 launch event is on February 28 at the MWC in Barcelona.

This will be Realme’s second device to feature this charging speed, after the company introduced the GT Neo 5 smartphone in China earlier this month. Now, reports suggest that Realme could actually bring the GT Neo 5 as GT3 for the global markets, and we are eager to see if the specs of both the phones match.

The invite does have the special LED ring that we first saw on the GT Neo 5 so it is possible that Realme feels that rebranding an existing phone for other markets may be the best way to get its new charging tech out in the market.

Realme GT3 240W Specifications Expected

Going by the details we have for the Realme GT Neo 5 and these rumours, we can hint at the possible specs of the Realme GT3. The phone could have a 6.74-inch AMOLED display that offers a 1240 pixels resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It is likely to use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset with up to 12GB RAM. Realme could offer the phone with triple cameras at the back, which includes a 50-megapixel sensor with OIS and a 6P lens, an 8-megapixel ultrawide sensor and the fairly common 2-megapixel macro sensor.

Cooling chamber should also be a part of the phone since it is a GT moniker device. Now, to the main highlight of this device, i.e. the battery. Realme is likely to offer a 4,600mAh battery with the 240W charging tech it introduced earlier this month.

