Realme Narzo 50 Confirmed to Launch in India on February 24: All Details

Realme has revealed that its latest Realme Narzo 50 smartphone will launch in India on February 24. The phone is said to be designed for ‘gamers’, similar to previous regular Narzo phones. Realme introduced the Realme Narzo 50 series back in September with Realme Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i. The latest phone is likely to be more feature-packed, and naturally, more expensive. In a press note, the company also shared the official design that highlights a triple rear camera setup and a flat-edge design inspired by iPhone 12.

The press note also reads that the Realme Narzo 50 regular comes equipped with a “MediaTek Helio G96 gaming processor, brilliant display, fast charging capabilities and long-lasting battery life". The poster reveals a fingerprint scanner on the right, and we can also notice a blue colour finish, though we may see more colourways on the launch date. Realme has set up a dedicated microsite on Amazon, inferring the smartphone will retail via the platform apart from official Realme channels. However, the microsite is yet to highlight the official India launch date and features.

Realme Narzo 50 Rumoured Price and Features

Recently, a report by PassionateGeekz claimed that Realme Narzo 50 would carry a price tag of Rs 15,999 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant and Rs 17,990 for the top-end 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The report further tipped specifications such as 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD, 50-megapixel triple rear cameras, a 16-megapixel selfie snapper, and 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. We may also see features like DynamicRAM that increases the RAM capacity on the smartphone by utilising idle internal memory.

Currently, the Realme Narzo 50i is available with a starting price tag of Rs 7,449 for the base 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. The Realme Narzo 50A carries a starting price tag of Rs 11,449. Apart from Realme Narzo 50 launch, Motorola will unveil its most premium smartphone in India on February 24.

