Realme Narzo 50A Prime Coming To India Few Days Ahead Of Realme GT Neo 3 on April 25: What To Expect

Realme Narzo 50A Prime will be launched in India on April 25, a few days ahead of the company’s larger event for Realme GT Neo 3, Realme Pad Mini, and Realme Buds Q2s. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime will come with a full-HD+ and Realme has already created a dedicated page on its website for the upcoming budget offering.

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime will be launched in India at 12:30PM on April 25. The smartphone will be a budget offering and is expected to be launched at a price of under Rs 15,000. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime was launched in Indonesia earlier at a price of IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs 10,600) onwards for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. In India, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime is expected to be launched in similar RAM + Storage variants, but the price is expected to be a couple of thousand rupees higher than Indonesia.

In terms of specifications, the Realme Narzo 50A is expected to come with similar specifications. The model in Indonesia was launched with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a 600 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone was launched with a Unisoc T612 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. The smartphone also comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a monochrome lens, and a portrait shooter. Up front, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime was launched in Indonesia with an 8-megapixel selfie snapper, which is expected to come to the Indian variant as well.

The smartphone will come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime will come with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB type-C port. The smartphone will also come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

