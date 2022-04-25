Realme Narzo 50A Prime Launched With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Cameras: Prices, Specs And More

Realme has launched its latest budget offering, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime in India. The smartphone has been launched with a Unisoc processor, and comes with a 5,000mAh battery, among other features.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Price And Offers

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime is priced at Rs 11,499 onwards in the country for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The 4GB RAM + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 12,499 in India. the smartphone will go on sale starting April 28 via Amazon and the company’s online store and retail stores. It has been launched in two colour options - Flash Black and Flash Blue.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Realme 9 Pro Plus Review: Good Mid-Ranger With Impressive Camera But What’s With That Design?

Realme Narzo 50A Prime Specifications

The Relame Narzo 50A Prime comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display with 600 nits of peak brightness. There is a 60Hz refresh rate with 180Hz touch sampling rate on the Realme Narzo 50A Prime. The smartphone is powered by a 12nm octa-core Unisoc T612 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime comes with a triple rear camera setup paired with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a secondary monochrome sensor, and a third macro lens. Up front, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime comes with an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

WATCH VIDEO: Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Review: New Flagship Killer Smartphone Under Rs 40,000?

Advertisement

In terms of connectivity, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB type-C port. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.