Realme Narzo 50A Prime To Go On First Sale In India Today: Prices, Offers, Specs And More

Realme’s latest budget offering, the Realme Narzo 50A will go on sale in India today at 12PM (noon) IST. The smartphone was launched earlier this week and comes with a Unisoc, a 5,000mAh battery, and more.

REALME NARZO 50A PRIME PRICE AND OFFERS

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime is priced at Rs 11,499 onwards in the country for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The 4GB RAM + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 12,499 in India. The smartphone has been launched in two colour options - Flash Black and Flash Blue.

Advertisement

As an introductory offer, users can avail a flat Rs 1500 instant discount with HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards and EMI Transactions. Buyers can also grab a coupon worth Rs 500 on the combo purchase of Narzo 50A Prime along with a power adapter.

ALSO READ: Realme Narzo 50A Prime Launched With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Cameras: Prices, Specs And More

REALME NARZO 50A PRIME SPECIFICATIONS

The Relame Narzo 50A Prime comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display with 600 nits of peak brightness. There is a 60Hz refresh rate with 180Hz touch sampling rate on the Realme Narzo 50A Prime. The smartphone is powered by a 12nm octa-core Unisoc T612 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime comes with a triple rear camera setup paired with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a secondary monochrome sensor, and a third macro lens. Up front, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime comes with an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

WATCH VIDEO: Elon Musk Buys Twitter: Here Are 4 Big Changes You Can Expect

Advertisement

In terms of connectivity, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB type-C port. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.