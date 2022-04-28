Home » News » Tech » Realme Narzo 50A Prime To Go On First Sale In India Today: Prices, Offers, Specs And More

Realme Narzo 50A Prime To Go On First Sale In India Today: Prices, Offers, Specs And More

Realme Narzo 50A Prime comes with a triple rear camera and a 5000mAh battery. (Image Credit: Realme)
Realme Narzo 50A Prime comes with a triple rear camera setup paired with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a secondary monochrome sensor, and a third macro lens.

Tech Desk| News18.com
Updated: April 28, 2022, 11:13 IST

Realme’s latest budget offering, the Realme Narzo 50A will go on sale in India today at 12PM (noon) IST. The smartphone was launched earlier this week and comes with a Unisoc, a 5,000mAh battery, and more.

REALME NARZO 50A PRIME PRICE AND OFFERS

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime is priced at Rs 11,499 onwards in the country for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The 4GB RAM + 128GB variant is priced at Rs 12,499 in India. The smartphone has been launched in two colour options - Flash Black and Flash Blue.

As an introductory offer, users can avail a flat Rs 1500 instant discount with HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards and EMI Transactions. Buyers can also grab a coupon worth Rs 500 on the combo purchase of Narzo 50A Prime along with a power adapter.

REALME NARZO 50A PRIME SPECIFICATIONS

The Relame Narzo 50A Prime comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display with 600 nits of peak brightness. There is a 60Hz refresh rate with 180Hz touch sampling rate on the Realme Narzo 50A Prime. The smartphone is powered by a 12nm octa-core Unisoc T612 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime comes with a triple rear camera setup paired with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a secondary monochrome sensor, and a third macro lens. Up front, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime comes with an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

In terms of connectivity, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB type-C port. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery paired with 18W fast charging.

first published: April 28, 2022, 11:13 IST