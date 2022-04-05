Realme Narzo 50A Prime Will Be Shipped Without Charger Inside Box In India

Realme will launch the Realme Narzo 50A Prime in India soon, and the smartphone will come without a charging brick inside the box, the company has announced. This will be the first Realme smartphone to skip the charging brick in a push towards a “more sustainable environment." While the Narzo 50A Prime will be the first Realme smartphone to ship without the charging brick, the company has said that other Realme and Narzo products will be shipped with a charging brick inside the box. The Realme Narzo 50A Prime was launched in Indonesia last month and there also the smartphone was shipped without a wall charger.

In a post on its community forum, Realme said that the India variant of the Realme Narzo 50A Prime will also come without a wall charger in the box. “This is just our leap towards a more sustainable environment," the company said in a post. Madhav Sheth, the vice president of Realme and President of the Realme Business Group said that the company has taken initiatives to focus on sustainability.

The company says that removing the charging brick from the Realme Narzo 50A Prime’s box has aided the company in many ways. The company says that it will also help it add more upgrades to the device with the best price and offers in the same class. “This is just our small contribution towards a sustainable environment. And remember, even small—but real—changes can make an impact to save the planet," the company said.

REALME NARZO 50A SPECIFICATIONS

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime is said to launch in India in the coming weeks. The smartphone was launched in Indonesia last month with Android 11-based Realme UI R Edition. It comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by a Unisoc T612 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, that can be expanded to up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The smartphone will be launched with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime will come with a triple rear camera setup that will include a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a monochrome portrait sensor, and a macro lens. Up front, the Realme Narzo 50A Prime will have an 8-megapixel shooter.

