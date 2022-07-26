Realme Pad X 5G Android Tablet With Snapdragon 695 SoC And 33W Charging Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Realme is the latest brand to enter the premium tablet market in India with the new Realme Pad X 5G tablet. It is powered by a Snapdragon 5G chipset, packs a big capacity battery and offers support for accessories like stylus. Realme claims to have designed the customised software for this tablet that takes care of multi-tasking.

Realme Pad X 5G India Price

Realme Pad X 5G prices in India start from Rs 19,999 which gets you the Wi-Fi only model with 4GB + 64GB storage. The cellular model of the Realme Pad X is available with 4GB and 6GB RAM along with 64GB and 128GB storage respectively. The prices for these models are Rs 25,999 and Rs 27,999. Realme Pad X 5G will go on sale from 1 August.

Realme Pad X 5G Specifications

Realme Pad X gets a 10.95-inch LCD 2K resolution display and the tablet is built around a solid plastic body and frame. It is powered by Snapdragon 695 chipset that brings 5G network support to the tablet, and you can buy it with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage which is further expandable.

Realme has customised the Realme UI 3.0 version to run on this tablet. The tablet has a 13-megapixel camera at the back, and an 8-megapixel snapper on the front. Being a tablet means you get quad stereo speakers. Realme has a stylus and a keyboard accessory that can be paired with the Pad X tablet, but you have to buy it separately.

The tablet measures at 7.1mm thickness and under 500 grams. And yes, because it is a tablet you get an 8340mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, reverse charging and USB PD.

Realme Pad X is the latest addition to the tablet market in India, which has recently got a few more options like the Oppo Pad Air and the Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro android tablet.

