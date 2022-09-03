Realme Pad X Review: Android Tablets Are Getting Better

Realme is another brand to enter the fray with its new Pad X tablet in the Indian market. In the past few months, we have seen multiple brands enter this segment, looking to liven up the market, and giving consumers more choices. The Realme Pad X does that with the promise of using a 5G chipset, which is a big deal, especially with the 5G launch in India around the corner.

Realme Pad X has different models, which allows the brand to give it a starting price of under Rs 20,000 where it goes up against the new Oppo Pad Air, Samsung’s Galaxy tablets and a few more. So, how does the Realme Pad X fare in comparison to the others in this segment? We used the product for a few weeks to find out.

Realme Pad X: What’s Cool

Realme Pad X impresses with its looks and the build quality. Yes, the back panel is made of plastic but you don’t feel it being fragile. In fact, the durability has been matched with portability by making the tablet weigh under 500 grams.

It is only when you attach the tablet to the keyboard accessory (bought separately), you realise the difference in its dimensions and weight. And for this price, we have seen worse, so yeah, Realme Pad X does score high in this department for us.

The tablet carries a 10.95-inch form factor but with an LCD panel which gives you 2K screen resolution. The size of the bezels allow you to enjoy a wider screen footprint, which is ideal for watching movies or even browsing the web.

Realme has equipped the Pad X with quad speakers and its quality becomes evident the moment you play music or watch a movie. During our time, we decided to use the built-in speakers for most parts, which speaks volumes about its output.

Pad X is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset, which we have mostly seen on mid-range smartphones till date. But this tablet getting 5G hardware, with support for 13 5G bands makes it future-ready.

As you would expect, the chip fares above the levels of a regular hardware that you get on tablets. It does the regular work with ease, and can even handle a few light gaming sessions on BGMI or Call of Duty Mobile without any extra strain. Having said that, don’t expect it to run for hours, which is why we mentioned light sessions. Realme claims this tablet is suited for productivity, and we tend to agree.

The tablet has cameras on both sides, with a 13-megapixel sensor at the back and an 8-megapixel shooter on the front. Clicking pictures with a tablet is not a common sight, so we would talk about the camera on the front, which does a good job of handling video calls and even let you take quick selfies, because, why not.

Being a tablet means the Pad X is able to sustain its level of performance with any compromise on the backup. We managed to get over a day’s use from the tablet, while having multiple Chrome tabs open for work, noting down a few stories on the way, and listening to the music. For less-intensive work and users, Pad X can easily last over 2 days.

Realme is another brand that has taken a different approach with the software on its tablet. Its Realme UI on the Pad X has few pre-loaded apps, and the customised features for this device give us the confidence that this Android tablet has the potential to become a useful resource.

Realme Pad X can be paired with a Pencil and a detachable keyboard. The Pencil has a sleek design, and fits comfortably in your palms, and is able to read your keystrokes quite effectively. You can connect both these devices via Bluetooth. As for the keyboard, we would have liked Realme to offer multiple modes to use the tablet. Maybe another version of this keyboard could offer that to the buyers as an option.

Realme Pad X: What’s Not Cool

The 5G variant of the Pad X costs well over Rs 23,000 and in this range it competes with the Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet. When you compare the two, the Pad X misses out on an AMOLED display, or even a 120Hz refresh rate screen. The hardware is also more tuned to the mid-range segment. The stakes are much higher when you want consumers to spend well over Rs 20,000 in the market.

Realme Pad X: Verdict

Realme Pad X makes a decent shout for a 5G tablet in the market but the top variant has little room to compete with the likes of Xiaomi Pad 5. But if you are in the market for a tablet that costs under Rs 20,000, Pad X has a lot of attributes that will fulfil your needs and give you an all-rounded package.

