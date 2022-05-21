Realme Pad X Tablet Will Officially Launch on This Day, Here's What We Know

Realme has officially announced the development of its next Android tablet, Realme Pad X. The tablet will debut in China first and will likely hit global markets later. We can also expect it to launch in India later since the company already offers its affordable Realme Pad and Realme Pad Mini in the country. The China-specific launch event will take place on May 26 at 2 PM local time. The company also shared the official renders of the device, and it looks similar to the Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet.

The Realme Pad will come with a Green colour finish and chequered patterns. We may also get a Black colour variant. The official image also highlights the Realme stylus in a White finish. On the back, the tablet will carry a single camera sensor, and the top edge will include the power button.

Meanwhile, Realme CMO has confirmed (via GSMArena) that the Realme Pad X would feature the Snapdragon 870 chipset, which also powers Xiaomi Pad 5. However, the upcoming Realme Pad will feature 5G connectivity that Xiaomi Pad 5 in India lacks. The official photos also tip quad-speaker chambers and volume rockers on the side. We can expect the tablet to feature a 120Hz display and a large battery.

The pricing details remain unclear; however, the Realme Pad X may cost under Rs 30,000 to rival Xiaomi and Huawei. In India, the Realme Pad’s price starts at Rs 13,999 and goes up to Rs 17,999. The Realme Pad Mini costs Rs 10,999 and goes up to Rs 14,999. The Xiaomi Pad 5 comes with a starting price of Rs 26,999 and goes up to Rs 28,999. If the Realme Pad X launches in India, the company would also Samsung which sells a host of notable Android tablets in the country.

