Realme Q3s With 144Hz Display and Realme GT Neo 2T Launched: Price, Features

Realme has launched two new smartphones - Realme GT Neo 2T and Realme Q3s - both featuring a hole-punch display and triple rear cameras. The Realme GT Neo 2T comes just months after the company unveiled GT Neo 2 with a Snapdragon processor. It carries MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity 1200 SoC that powers several budget phones like OnePlus Nord 2. The same chip is available on first-gen Realme GT Neo. Whereas, the Realme Q3s is also designed for the mid-budget segment and features 5G connectivity. The new devices have debuted in China and their India-specific details remain unclear.

Starting with the Realme GT Neo 2T, the phone comes with a 6.43-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 Under the hood, it packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Realme GT Neo 2T comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a macro lens. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. Connectivity options include NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Its price in China starts at CNY 1,899 (approx Rs 22,200 ) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model of the Realme GT Neo 2T costs CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs 24,500) and the top-tier 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option carries a price tag of CNY 2,399 (approx 28,100).

On the other hand, the Realme Q3s sports a large 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,412 pixels) display with a 144Hz variable refresh rate and 600 nits of peak brightness. It features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC that also powers Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, iQoo Z5, and Xiaomi Civi. The chipset comes paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Other notable features of the Realme Q3s include a 48-megapixel primary camera, a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, and 5G connectivity. Its price in China starts at CNY 1,499 (approx Rs 17,500) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option and goes up to CNY 1,999 (approx Rs 23,400) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. There’s another 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option that costs CNY 1,599 (approx Rs 18,700).

