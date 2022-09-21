Realme Reveals Android 13 Early Access Roadmap: All Details

Realme has officially stated that it is gearing up to push out the Android 13 update soon in India. With Android 13 already out on Google Pixel phones, only a handful of manufacturers will be able to provide Android 13 for their smartphones and fortunately, that includes Realme. Now, Realme has stated that the phones mentioned in the Android 13 Early Access Roadmap will only get Android 13 in India for now, with releases in other regions to follow soon or as Realme says “over a period of time." Early access updates won’t be the final stable builds as complete stable builds are scheduled to follow sometime after.
Madhav Sheth, VP Realme, had also tweeted the schedule.
Realme’s Planned Early Access Schedule
September 2022 Onwards
- Realme GT 2
- Realme GT Neo 3
- Realme GT Neo 3 150W
October 2022 Onwards
- Realme 9i 5G
- Realme 9 Pro 5G
- Realme 9 Pro+ 5G
- Realme GT Neo 3T
November 2022 Onwards
- Realme Narzo 50 5G
- Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G
- Realme GT
December 2023 Onwards
- Realme GT Neo 2 5G
- Realme X7 Max
- Realme 8 5G
- Realme Narzo 30 5G
Q1 2023 Onwards
- Realme 9 5G
- Realme 9 4G
- Realme 9i 4G
- Realme 8 Pro
- Realme GT Master Edition
- Realme 9 5G Speed Edition
- Realme 8s 5G
Q2 2023 Onwards
- Realme Narzo 50
- Realme 8 4G
- Realme 8i
Q3 2023 Onwards
- Realme C30
- Realme Narzo 50i Prime
- Realme C33
- Realme Narzo 50A Prime
- Realme C35
- Realme C31
On top of Android 13, Realme will be adding its new Realme UI 4.0, which is expected to be in line with other UI iterations from the BKK group.
