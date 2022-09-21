Realme Reveals Android 13 Early Access Roadmap: All Details

Realme has officially stated that it is gearing up to push out the Android 13 update soon in India. With Android 13 already out on Google Pixel phones, only a handful of manufacturers will be able to provide Android 13 for their smartphones and fortunately, that includes Realme. Now, Realme has stated that the phones mentioned in the Android 13 Early Access Roadmap will only get Android 13 in India for now, with releases in other regions to follow soon or as Realme says “over a period of time." Early access updates won’t be the final stable builds as complete stable builds are scheduled to follow sometime after.

Madhav Sheth, VP Realme, had also tweeted the schedule.

Realme’s Planned Early Access Schedule

September 2022 Onwards

Realme GT 2

Realme GT Neo 3

Realme GT Neo 3 150W

October 2022 Onwards

Realme 9i 5G

Realme 9 Pro 5G

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

Realme GT Neo 3T

November 2022 Onwards

Realme Narzo 50 5G

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

Realme GT

December 2023 Onwards

Realme GT Neo 2 5G

Realme X7 Max

Realme 8 5G

Realme Narzo 30 5G

Q1 2023 Onwards

Realme 9 5G

Realme 9 4G

Realme 9i 4G

Realme 8 Pro

Realme GT Master Edition

Realme 9 5G Speed Edition

Realme 8s 5G

Q2 2023 Onwards

Realme Narzo 50

Realme 8 4G

Realme 8i

Q3 2023 Onwards

Realme C30

Realme Narzo 50i Prime

Realme C33

Realme Narzo 50A Prime

Realme C35

Realme C31

On top of Android 13, Realme will be adding its new Realme UI 4.0, which is expected to be in line with other UI iterations from the BKK group.

