Realme Smart TV X With Full-HD Resolution, Dolby Speakers Launched in India

Realme has launched a new smart TV model in India dubbed Realme Smart TV X. It comes in two sizes, 40-inch and 43-inch, and offers Full-HD resolution. The Realme Smart TV X boasts a sleek body, and there’s a narrow chin that includes the Relame branding. Alongside the smart TV, the company also launched the Realme Pad Mini tablet, Realme Buds Q2s, and Realme GT Neo 3 150W edition. The Realme GT Neo 3 comes with 150W fast charging support, and the company claims the phone can attain full charge in 17 percent with a 150W adapter.

Realme Smart TV X Price in India

The Realme Smart TV X price in India starts at Rs for the base 40-inch screen variant, while the 43-inch model costs Rs 25,999. The former’s first sale in India will take place on May 4 via Realme online and offline channels and Flipkart. The top-model’s sale will begin on May 5 via the same channels. Realme is also offering an introductory price offer on its e-store, where the two variants will be available with Rs 1,000 for a limited period.

Realme Smart TV X Specifications

Realme says the Realme Smart TV X offers seven display modes - Standard, Vivid, Sport, Movie, Game, Energy Saving, and User. The screen also offers over 400 nits of brightness, and its Chroma Boost technology enhances the overall picture quality and colours.

We also get 24W Dolby Audio Stereo Speakers that promise to offer a 3D audio output.

In terms of technical specifications, the Realme Smart TV X draws power from a 64-bit MediaTek quad-core processor paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage. It runs on Android TV 11 out-of-the-box.

The TV comes bundled with a remote that includes hotkeys for Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, and Google Assistant. Since the Realme Smart TV X runs Android OS, users can enjoy a host of apps from the Google Play app store. The device comes with one-year overall warranty and two years of screen warranty.

