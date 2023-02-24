Home » News » Tech » Realme Smartphones May Soon Feature iPhone 14 Pro-like 'Dynamic Island' Cutout

Realme Smartphones May Soon Feature iPhone 14 Pro-like 'Dynamic Island' Cutout

Realme could follow Apple's Dynamic Island feature for its potential 'mini capsule' implementation on affordable C series smartphones.

By: Tech Desk

Edited By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: February 24, 2023, 14:10 IST

New Delhi, India

The public release of Realme's potential 'mini capsule' remains uncertain.(Image: @Onleaks and Smartprix)
The public release of Realme's potential 'mini capsule' remains uncertain.(Image: @Onleaks and Smartprix)

It is no secret that Apple often introduces industry-first features or provides a unique take on existing features, and subsequently, the rest of the industry follows suit. In the past, we have seen Apple introduce the infamous ‘notch’ with the iPhone X in 2017, which was then adopted by Android OEMs. The removal of charging adapters and in-box earphones also followed suit. 

Now, Realme appears to have drawn inspiration from the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island feature, which features a pill-shaped cutout enriched with software to display useful information, such as Uber tracking. Realme could call their implementation the ‘mini capsule.’

Recently, VP of Realme, Madhav Seth tweeted an image of a dynamic island-esque UI with the hashtag minicapsule, but was notably later deleted. Realme could be planning to introduce a Dynamic Island-like implementation on its affordable C series smartphones.

To support this, notable tipster @OnLeaks has said “Well, today, I can confirm #Realme will soon unveil its own Dynamic Island feature…" 

RELATED NEWS

In fact, in collaboration with Smartprix, @OnLeaks has released the animation for the potential implementation by Realme.

Realme’s implementation of the Dynamic Island feature will be intriguing, considering that most Android OEMs have already transitioned to smaller punch-hole cutouts, and larger pill-shaped cutouts have mostly been phased out. Meanwhile, Apple is anticipated to incorporate the Dynamic Island into its entire iPhone 15 series in September this year.

About the Author

Tech DeskTech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at N...Read More

first published: February 24, 2023, 14:06 IST
last updated: February 24, 2023, 14:10 IST
