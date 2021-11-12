Realme TechLife Air Purifier Review: Affordable Way Of Beating Delhi Pollution Effectively

We are just past the Diwali season and winter is upon us, which means that the season of polluted air, especially in Delhi and areas around it is also here. Now, this is the time when air purifiers are in maximum demand. Now, while getting an air purifier in the hazardous air in Delhi is the sensible option, not everyone can shell out somewhere between Rs 10,000 - Rs 15,000 for an air purifier that they will only use for a couple of months over the year. This is when cheaper options from brands like Xiaomi and Realme come in play, and Realme earlier this year launched one of the cheaper option, the Realme TechLife Air Purifier. The Realme Air Purifier was launched at a price of Rs 7,999 in India, which places it at a much cheaper price than other options from brands like Philips, Honeywell, Sharp, and more.

Now, I have used the Realme TechLife Air Purifier that comes as a rather basic offering from the BBK Electronics-owned brand for quite some time. The Realme TechLife Air Purifier comes with three fan speeds, an auto mode, a sleep mode, an auto mode, five wind mode settings, and few other features. In terms of design, the Realme Tech Life Air Purifier follows a safe approach, with a vertically-standing unit. The air purifier has a plastic net-like front panel, with the Realme TechLife branding on the top left corner. The top of the air purifier has all the touch controls, along with air vents that make for the border of the top panel, in a contrasting grey colour. There is no AQI indicator or any screen, but the Realme TechLife Air Purifier comes with a light indicator that shows you how the air quality in your room is - Red shows polluted air, orange is moderate, and green is clean air.

The Realme TechLife Air Purifier comes with three fan speeds and an auto mode that runs the fans faster or slower depending on how polluted the indoor air is. Now, it is no Dyson with a 360-degree polluted air input, but it does take-in sufficient air from its front, and throws clean air out of the top. We didn’t see any signs of this struggling to spread clean air. The Realme TechLife Air Purifier uses a HEPA H12 filter that removes 99.95 percent of particles of 0.3 micron particles and PM 2.5 pollution. This includes dust, pollen, hair, animal dander, and other allergens. The air filters are made by Sharp and the Realme TechLife Air Purifier is claimed to purify air in up to a 419 square feet room at a rate of 330m3/h.

During my usage, the Realme TechLife Air Purifier gave decnet results and was quite efficient in bringing the AQI levels down in my room. Approximately, this took about 10-15 minutes to bring the AQI about 100 points down. I used it in a roughly 200 square feet room, and it worked pretty well. The air purifier is also quite silent, unless the fans are running at full speeds in heavily polluted air. In auto mode, the air purifier does well to sense how polluted the air is, and changes the fan speed accordingly.

In terms of portability also, the air purifier is eeasy to carry and place in a different location. It is big, so it won’t take up any considerable space. It is light and can be carried easily, in case you want to change the location. It is also very easy to change filters on the Realme TechLife Air Purifier. Users can press-to-unlock the front panel that pops out to reveal the air filter, and you can change it whenever you like. The touch controls also work quite well and getting a hang of how to use the air purifier is also very easy.

So the Realme TechLife Air Purifier is a basic product, which undercuts most offerings in the market. The Realme TechLife Air Purifier works, and it works pretty well. It is audible when the fan is running on full speeds, but is quite otherwise. There is definitely a lack of smart features like a AQI display, Wi-Fi connecitivty, and more, but that is to keep the cost so low. The product has been made for people who are looking for a cheaper option to survive the hazardous Delhi pollution, and in that area, it checks all the boxes.

