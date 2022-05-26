Realme X Pad Tablet Launch On May 26: All You Need To Know

Realme X Pad tablet is launching on Thursday and multiple leaks have given us a good idea about the new slate from the company. Realme introduced the Pad series in the past 10 months, which includes a Mini version.

And now it wants to compete in the premium market, with the new X Pad lineup. Xiaomi and Samsung are the other brands that offer tablets in this segment, with the likes of Oppo and OnePlus expected to join the ranks this year.

All these Chinese brands want to replicate their smartphone-like success in the tablet market, by offering quality products at an appealing price point. So, what does the Realme X Pad tablet promise? Here is everything we know about the upcoming Android tablet.

Advertisement

Also Read: China Plans To Build A Weapon That Can Stop Starlink Satellites From Offering Internet

Realme X Pad Design

The Realme X Pad gets a green colour finish along with chequered patterns that we’ve seen on Realme Racing Edition phones. The company could get a Black colour variant as well. The official image also confirms that Realme X Pad will have support for the stylus. At the back, the tablet will carry a single camera sensor, and the top edge will include the power button. The tablet comes with a thickness of 7.1 mm, which makes it easy to hold and carry.

Realme X Pad Display

Leaks have confirmed that Realme X Pad gets an 11-inch display that supports 2K resolution. The screen lets you use a stylus (Realme has one), and you can tilt it up to a 60-degree angle. We don’t know if the display supports high refresh rate but that should be expected in the higher range.

Advertisement

Realme X Pad Hardware

Realme X Pad is expected to come with Snapdragon 870 chipset and you could have it with 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM options. For storage, expected the variants to come with 64GB and 128GB internal space, which ideally should be further expandable.

Advertisement

Also Read: Apple iPhone 14 Production Delayed Due To COVID-19 Restrictions In China, Will This Postpone Launch?

The leaked teaser of the product also says Realme X Pad will come equipped with Dolby Atmos-powered speakers. But we are hoping the company tweaks the software to make it compatible and effective on the tablet. Realme X Pad is likely to carry an 8,340mAh battery that could support 33W fast charging.

Realme X Pad Price

Xiaomi Pad 5 launched for around Rs 26,999 with identical features and hardware. We expect Realme to follow a similar model for its product as well, with the starting price of Realme X Pad to be close to Rs 25,000 for buyers.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.