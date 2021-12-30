Realme XT Smartphone Explodes, Company Confirms

A Realme smartphone has allegedly exploded, a social media post from a user shows. The smartphone is a Realme XT that appears to be completely destroyed due to the blast that is said to have taken place earlier this week. The company has already sent out a response saying that it will address the user’s concerns. This is the second Realme XT that has been reported to have exploded. The first one came last year when the smartphone exploded just hours after the user purchased it.

According to a Twitter user Sandip Kundu, the Realme XT that belonged to his friend exploded earlier this week. Kundu tagged the company’s Vice President Madhav Sheth in his tweet to bring the issue to the company’s notice, which seemed to have worked. The company responded to the tweet with the Realme India Support account apologising for the incident. The company asked Kundu to share the details of the affected user, so that they can investigate the matter further. Realme later said that it has contacted the user and has asked him to visit the nearest authorised service centre, further promising to resolve the issue.

The exact details of the explosion are not known yet, and it is not known if the smartphone was under warranty. We at News18 reached out to Realme for a comment and the company acknowledged the issue, further confirming that they are working on a resolution, without elaborating much on either the issue or what kind of resolution it is looking at.

This is the second time a Realme XT smartphone has exploded. The previous incident took place soon after the user purchased the smartphone. Back then, the company had said that the issue emerged due to applying external force on the device.

The Realme XT was launched in India back in September 2019. The smartphone comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 chipset. The smartphone sports a quad rear camera setup and is priced at Rs 16,999 on the official Realme online store.

