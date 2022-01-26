Realme's Budget Realme Pad Tablet Will Get Android 12 Update by September 2022

Realme has announced that its budget Realme Pad tablet will start receiving Android 12 based Realme UI of Pad in the third quarter of 2022. Apart from the software update, Reamle Pad will get three years of security updates, the company announced in a press release. The budget tablet from the Chinese brand runs on Android 11-based Realme UI for Pad out of the box. While the overall appearance and interface are reminiscent of stock Android, the tablet lacks several customisation features that regular Realme smartphone offers. Realme will likely solve some setbacks that users reported on its first tablet that debuted last year.

Realme has not clarified all features coming to the Realme Pad yet. However, the release notes the tablet will get features like enhanced lock screen and notification UI, scrolling screenshots, dedicated one-handed mode and improved widgets with the Android 12 update. It is unclear whether the company will rename the custom skin to Realme UI for Pad 2.0, similar to how the company treats its phone software. The update will also make Realme Pad one of the first budget Android tablets to receive the Android 12 update. Currently, budget offerings from Nokia (Nokia T20) and Samsung (Samsung Galaxy Tab A7) run on Android 11 with their respective custom skins on top.

Currently, the Realme Pad price in India starts at Rs 13,999 for the base Wi-Fi variant that carries 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The same storage option with LTE support costs Rs 15,999. The top-in-the-line 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option with LTE support carries a price tag of Rs 17,999 - cheaper than the Rs 18,499-worth Nokia T20. The Realme Pad comes in Real Gold and Real Grey colour options. The tablet comes with a 10.4-inches WUXGA+ screen with 2000×1200 pixels resolution.

