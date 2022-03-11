Realme’s Smartphone With 150W Fast Charge To Debut This Month

Realme showcased its new set of products at the Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC 2022) last month. Now the company is ready to bring them to the market one at a time. The first product to make its debut will be the Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone which is exciting for one main reason.

The company touted its 150W fast charging tech at the MWC 2022 and by all accounts, this Realme GT phone is getting the feature.

Realme GT Neo 3 is launching in China this month, and its teasers on Weibo confirm the name and the 150W fast charging feature for the device. With this technology, Realme says a 4,500mAh battery can go from 0 to 50 per cent in just 5 minutes. So it is safe to say for a fully charged phone you’ll need less than 15 minutes, which is pretty quick.

Realme GT Neo 3 is expected to be the first phone to be powered by the new MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset which has surprised everyone with its recent benchmark test score that was better than what Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 got. The phone could feature an AMOLED display with high refresh rate support.

Apart from this, we are hoping Realme offers a quality pair of cameras. Because the last thing you want is a phone with one top feature and the rest of them underwhelming.

The GT Neo 2 was a powerful device that launched under Rs 30,000. So, it is possible the GT Neo 3 goes up against other charging powerhouses like the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge in the market.

Fast charging has clearly become a hot space for phone brands. Oppo showcased its 200W charging technology at the MWC 2022 and its own 150W technology which is going to be offered on the next OnePlus phone.

