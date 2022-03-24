Redmi 10 Now Available to Buy on Flipkart, Mi Stores: Price in India, Specs

The Redmi 10’s sale in India began earlier today, March 24. The budget smartphone, that debuted earlier this month, is designed for entry-level smartphone users. It is available to purchase on Flipkart, and Mi India platforms and customers can also enjoy some early sale offers. Despite being a pocket-friendly device, the smartphone comes with a dual-rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel shooter. Another key feature includes a large 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Redmi 10 Price in India

Advertisement

The Redmi 10’s price in India starts at Rs 10,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option and the variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB storage costs Rs 12,999. The sale began today at noon, and customers can head to Flipkart or Xiaomi India channels. Customers can choose between Blue, Green, and Black colours.

Flipkart is offering a bunch of sale deals that include Rs 1,000 off on HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank credit cards. ICICI Bank debit card users can also enjoy Rs 1,000 off. If you want to discard your old, Flipkart is offering an exchange offer, but the return would vary based on the smartphone’s condition.

Redmi 10 Specifications

The Redmi 10 budget smartphone comes with a 6.71-inch display with a 1500×720-pixel (HD+) resolution with a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The phone also gets Widevine L1 certification to play content in HD resolution on OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more.

Advertisement

The front panel also seemingly has Corning Gorilla Glass protection, but the version remains unspecified. Under the hood, the Redmi 10 carries the Snapdragon 680 with up to 6GB of RAM. Its dual rear cameras come inside a square-shaped module that adopts a black finish. The rear camera system includes a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, we get a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

Sony WF-C500 Review: Mid-Budget TWS Earbuds That Won’t Disappoint

Advertisement

Other key features of the Redmi 10 include microSD card expansion, up to 2GB virtual RAM, Android 11 based MIUI 13 software, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a USB-C port. As mentioned, the smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery with 18W charging support (but only a 10W adapter in the box).

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.