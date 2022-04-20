Redmi 10A, Redmi 10 Power With 5MP Front Camera Launched in India

Redmi 10 Power and Redmi 10A smartphones have debuted in India. The new smartphones sit with the existing Redmi 10 and Redmi 10 Prime that launched in India in February 2022 and September 2021, respectively. The latest devices look similar in terms of appearance, but the Redmi 10A is designed for entry-level smartphone users. It essentially means the phone comes with modest hardware to carry regular tasks like running WhatsApp, web browsing, and make phone calls smoothly. The Redmi 10 Power carries a Snapdragon 680 SoC, which also powers Redmi 10. However, the phone gets 8GB RAM, while the regular Redmi 10 is available with up to 6GB of RAM.

Redmi 10A and Redmi 10 Power Price in India

The Redmi10A will be available in two variants – 3GB RAM + 32GB storage at Rs 8,499 and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage for Rs 9,499. Its sale will go on sale on April 26.

The Redmi 10 Power will be available in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB variant option, and the price is set at Rs 14,999. Its sale in India details remains unclear at the moment. Both devices will be available to purchase on Mi.com, Amazon India, official retail partners, and Mi Home outlets.

Redmi 10A Specifications

As mentioned, the Redmi 10A is designed for entry-level smartphone users. It comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch that houses the 5-megapixel front camera. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 chipset and is backed by a large 5,000mAh battery. The package includes a 10W charger, though the phone will easily take over an hour to fully charge with this adapter. It charges via a micro USB port, while rivals like Moto G22 are offering the more common USB-C port.

On the back, there’s a 13-megapixel primary camera with LED flash. The rear panel features the same EVOL design that Redmi Note 11 series also adopts. Other key features include dual-SIM card, a dedicated microSD card, Wi-Fi calling, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.

Redmi 10 Power Specifications

The Redmi 10 Power comes in two colours, and the phone features a 6.7-inch HD+ IPS LCD with 60Hz refresh rate and 400 nits brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone carries a bigger 6,000mAh battery but supports up to 18W charging via a USB-C port. However, the package includes a 10W adapter.

The phone supports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5. The Redmi 10 Prime gets a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with a 2-megapixel portrait camera. At the front, there’s a 5-megapixel snapper that can record 1080p videos.

