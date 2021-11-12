Redmi 9A and Redmi 9A Sport Price in India Hiked: Check Revised Prices

Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi’s two budget smartphones, Redmi 9A and Redmi 9A Sport are getting a price hike in India. Both phones’ prices have been increased by Rs 300, and the Xiaomi India website is also reflecting changes. Following the price revision, the Redmi 9A‘s price India starts at Rs 7,299 (earlier Rs 6,999) for the base 2GB RAM and 32GB storage variant and goes up to Rs 8,299 from Rs 7,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The Redmi 9A Sport is also available at starting Rs 7,299 instead of Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM variant, and the 3GB RAM option costs Rs 8,299. The Redmi 9A comes in Midnight Black, Natural Green, and Sea Blue colours. Customers can purchase the Redmi 9A Sport in Carbon Black, Coral Green, and Metalic Blue colour options.

Xiaomi has confirmed the price hike of the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9A Sport and, in a prepared statement, it said that the changes were “inevitable." In a statement to News18, the company says, “Due to massive demand-supply mismatch, the majority of components used in smartphones have seen an upward movement in their prices. Unfortunately, due to such market dynamics, a surge in price is inevitable and it is further leading to a price hike on some of our models," the company said in a prepared statement. Notably, both smartphones use a MediaTek chipset. Recently, several reports suggest that the price of MediaTek chipsets will be increased, therefore hiking the overall selling price of smartphones.

Advertisement

The Redmi 9A sports a 6.53-inch HD+ display and packs a 5,000mAh battery with no fast-charging support. It has a single 13-megapixel primary camera and 5-megapixel selfie snapper. It is powered by entry-level MediaTek Helio G25 SoC. On the other hand, the Redmi 9A Sport features a 6.53-inch HD+ IPS LCD display and the same MediaTek Helio G25 chipset. The phone also has a 13-megapixel primary sensor and an AI secondary shooter with an LED flash.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.