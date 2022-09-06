Redmi A1 Budget Smartphone Launched, Redmi 5G Phone Also Makes Its Way For Buyers

Redmi has launched a slew of budget Android smartphones in India this week. Redmi A1 is the latest device introduced by the brand, and then you have two Redmi 11 Prime and Redmi 11 Prime 5G. The Redmi 11 Prime series is powered by MediaTek 4G and 5G chipsets for their respective models.

The brand has changed the design to make it look better, which is a rarity in this segment. As for the Redmi A1, it is an all-new phone targeting the entry-level buyers with a clean Android experience.

Advertisement

Redmi A1, Redmi 11 Prime, Redmi 11 Prime 5G India Prices

Redmi A1 has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 6,499 with bank discount. Similarly, both the Redmi 11 Prime and the 11 Prime 5G will be available for Rs 12,999 with special discount. All three phones will start selling in the coming days.

Redmi A1, Redmi 11 Prime, Redmi 11 Prime 5G Specifications

Redmi A1 gets a 6.52-inch HD+ display and comes with the promise of a clean Android experience. It is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 chipset, and supports virtual RAM expansion. It gets a 5000mAh battery, an 8-megapixel dual rear camera along with an AI sensor. The storage is expandable, and you also have the headphone jack. Basically, Redmi is saying that an affordable phone is worth the try.

Advertisement

Redmi 11 Prime and its 5G variant are powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and the Dimensity 700 SoC. Both the phones come with up to 6GB RAM and the storage is expandable. Redmi 11 Prime series gets a 90Hz Full HD+ display that also has Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

The EVOL design is a core part of the phone’s design, and you get the MIUI 13 version out of the box. The 4G version has a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, while the 5G model only has a 50-megapixel dual camera setup at the back. You also have a 5000mAh battery on both the phones with support for 22.5W charging speed.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here