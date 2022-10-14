Redmi A1+ Launched In India With A Limited Time Discount: Price, Specifications And More

Budget phones running stock Android is relatively unheard of, but quite reminiscent of the first Xiaomi Mi A1, Xiaomi’s sub-brand Redmi has launched the Redmi A1+ in India. The launch comes right after the brand introduced the cheaper Redmi A1 a few weeks ago, in India.

Redmi A1+ Specifications

For the display, the smartphone comes with a 6.52-inch IPS HD+ panel that carries a resolution of 1600 x 720 and features a 20:9 aspect ratio to give it a modern-flair. The phone comes packing a quad-core MediaTek Helio A22, coupled with either 2GB RAM and 32GB storage or 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Notably, the Helio A22 chipset does not support 5G bands.

For the cameras, the device has a 8-megapixel main shooter with a supplementary QVGA sensor on the side. For the selfie camera, we get a 5-megapixel shooter.

Unlike the Redmi A1, the A1+ features a rear mounted fingerprint scanner for secure biometric authentication. Moreover, the phone features a 5000 mAh battery with support for up to 10W charging.

The phone comes in a faux-leather finish and is available in three colors - Black, blue and green.

Redmi A1+ Pricing And Availability

Offering more features than the Redmi A1, the Redmi A1+ commands a higher price of Rs 7,499 for the 2GB+32GB variant, and Rs 8,499 for the 3GB+32GB variant. The company has promised a limited-time discount of Rs 500 until October 31, 2022, bringing the price to Rs 6,999 and 7,999 respectively for both variants. The phone is available to buy on Flipkart, Mi.com, Mi Home and from offline retailers.

