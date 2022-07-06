Redmi K50i 5G Coming On July 20: Teaser Hints At Design, Triple Camera Setup

Xiaomi is all set to launch a new Redmi smartphone in India. The Redmi K50i, set to launch in the country on July 20, has now been unveiled in a new teaser from the brand on its Twitter handle.

The Redmi K50i 5G is set to come in a blue colour and will have a triple rear camera setup on the back. Redmi has not announced any details about the Redmi K50i 5G yet, but the smartphone has been a part of the rumour mill. The Redmi K50i 5G in India is said to come as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro+, which was launched in China earlier this year.

Advertisement

The specifications of the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ include a 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, and sport a triple rear camera which will include a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. There is said to be a 4,400mAh battery on the smartphone with support for 120W fast charging.

This, however, is not official information and is based on leaks and rumours around the Redmi K50i 5G that is all set to debut in India on July 20. Redmi is expected to announce more information about the upcoming smartphone in the days leading up to the launch.

WATCH VIDEO: Vivo X80 Pro Review: Should You Spend Rs 79,999 On This Smartphone?

Redmi is launching a K-series smartphone in India after some time. The last Redmi K-series smartphone that was launched in India was the Redmi K20 series that was launched about three years back in July 2019.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.