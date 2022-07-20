Redmi K50i 5G Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Chip, Triple Cameras: Price, Specs And More

Redmi has launched its latest Redmi K50i in India. The Redmi K50i comes as the first K-series Redmi smartphone from the Xiaomi-owned brand after the Redmi K20 series that became hugely popular in India. The Redmi K50i comes as a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11T Pro+ for the Indian market and comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset, a triple camera setup and more.

Redmi K50i 5G Price And Offers

The Redmi K50i 5G has been launched in India at a price of Rs 25,999 onwards for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 28,999 in the country. The smartphone will go on sale starting July 23 and will be sold on Amazon, Mi.com, Mi Home Stores, Croma, and other retail outlets.

As an introductory offer, Redmi India is also offering up to Rs 3,000 off on the Redmi K50i 5G for ICICI Bank card users and EMI purchases. Apart from that, there is also an exchange bonus of Rs 2,500, which brings the smartphone’s price down to Rs 20,499 onwards, effectively.

Redmi K50i 5G Specifications

In terms of specs, the Redmi K50i 5G has been launched with a 6.6-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 270Hz touch response rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The smartphone comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 5.080mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the Redmi K50i 5G has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel primary Samsung ISOCELL shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Up front, the Redmi K50i has a 16-megapixel selfie snapper.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, a USB typ-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

