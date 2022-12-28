Redmi K60 Series With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Chipset And 120W Charging Speed Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi has announced its latest K-series flagship phones in the market this week that should be coming to other countries next year. The Redmi K60 series comprises three models, Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro and the Redmi K60E. Redmi is using the latest MediaTek Dimensity and Snapdragon chipsets to power these devices, running on Android 13-based MIUI version and support for fast charging.

Redmi K60 Series Price

Redmi K60 Pro price starts from RMB 3,299 (Rs 40,000 approx) which gets you the 8GB + 128GB variant. You also have the 8GB + 256GB, 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and even 16GB + 512GB models.

Redmi K60 will be available for RMB 2,499 (Rs 30,000 approx) for the 8GB + 128GB model, and the vanilla model also has up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage options. As for the Redmi K60E, you have the phone available for a starting price of RMB 2,199 (Rs 27,000 approx) and you can pick the device with up to 12GB + 512GB.

Redmi K60 Series Specifications

Redmi K60 and the K60 Pro pack a solid set of flagship-like features. They get a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with a QHD+ screen resolution along with a 120Hz refresh rate and 480Hz touch sampling rate. The Pro version is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, while the vanilla Redmi K60 uses the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. Redmi K60E is the one with the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC and 12GB RAM.

For imaging, Redmi K60 Pro has a triple camera setup at the back, with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and a 6P lens. You also have an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter along with a 2MP macro sensor. While the Redmi K60 has a 64-megapixel primary camera, while the other lenses are the same.

Redmi K60E has a 48-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and the same secondary sensors. When it comes to charging, you have 120W speed on the Redmi K60 Pro which gets a 5,000mAh battery, Redmi K60 has a 5,500mAh battery with 67W wired charging speed, and 30W wireless charging speed for both phones. Redmi K60E also has a 5,000mAh battery supported by 67W charging speed.

