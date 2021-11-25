Redmi Note 11 4G Launched With 50MP Camera: Price, Specifications And More

Redmi has launched the Redmi Note 11 4G as the latest smartphone in the Redmi Note 11 series. The Redmi Note 11 4G has initially been launched in China, and it is not known as to when the smartphone will be launched in international markets including India. The Redmi Note 11 4G has been launched at a price of CNY 999 (roughly Rs 11,600) onwards for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,099 (roughly Rs 12,800). The Redmi Note 11 4G has been launched with a MediaTek processor, and comes with a triple rear camera headlined by a 50-megapixel shooter. Let us take a look at what all the Redmi Note 11 4G has to offer.

The smartphone has been launched in three colour options - Dreamy Clear Sky, Mysterious Blackland, and Time Monologue. The Redmi Note 11 4G will go on sale in China on December 1. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch response rate. The Redmi Note 11 4G is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

The camera on the Redmi Note 11 4G is a triple rear camera unit that comes with a 50-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. Up front, the Redmi Note 11 4G has an 8-megapixel selfie snapper.

In terms of connectivity, the smartphone comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, an Infrared (IR) blaster, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB type-C port.

