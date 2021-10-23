Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro & Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Prices, Specs Leaked: All Details

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ have been rumoured quite a bit in the past few weeks. Now, the prices and specifications of the Redmi Note 11 series have been leaked ahead of the official launch that is taking place next week. All three Redmi Note smartphones are said to come with 120Hz displays and include 5,000mAh batteries. The Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ are also claimed to have MediaTek Dimensity processors, and will come with 5G connectivity.

A tipster has shared the details about the Redmi Note 11 series on Chinese micro-blogging platform Weibo. The tipster claims that the Redmi Note 11 price in China will start at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs 14,000) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The smartphone would also come in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant that is said to be priced at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs 16,400), an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant may be priced CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs 18,800), and a 256GB variant that is said to be priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs 21,100). The Redmi Note 11 Pro, on the other hand, may come with a CNY 1,599 pricetag (roughly Rs 18,800) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. There is also an 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant that will come at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs 21,100), and a top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant that may be priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs 23,500). The Redmi Note 11 Pro+, on the other hand may be priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs 25,800) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs 29,200) for the 256GB storage varaint.

Advertisement

The tipster also hinted at the possible specifications of the Redmi Note 11 series. The Redmi Note 11, according to the hint, will feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD display along with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The smartphone is said to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone may come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel Samsung JN1 primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone is rumoured to come with a 16-megapixel front shooter.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro is said to come with an AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rae and an Octa-Core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone is claimed to come with a triple rear camera setup that may include a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 primary shooter, along with an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the Redmi Note 11 Pro is tipped to come with a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ will have a 120Hz flexible AMOLED display paired with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensiy 1200 AI processors, along with 8GB of RAM. The smartphone will come with a triple rear camera setup that may include a 108-megapixel primary Samsung HM2 shooter, paired with an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Advertisement

The Redmi Note 11 series launch in China is scheduled for Thursday, October 28. Alongside the new Redmi Note phones, the Chinese giant is launching a Redmi Watch 2 as its new smartwatch model.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.