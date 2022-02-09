Redmi Note 11, Note 11S Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications, Availability And More

Xiaomi has launched the latest version of its popular budget-mid range smartphones - the Redmi Note 11, and Redmi Note 11S. The latest smartphones from the Xiaomi sub-brand come as successors to the Redmi Note 10 series. The Redmi Note 11 series was launched in China last month and comes with similar specifications to its Chinese versions. Alongside the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S, and the company has also launched a Redmi Smart TV X43 variant, along with Redmi Smart Band Pro smartwatch and fitness tracker. The launch event was streamed live on Redmi India’s official YouTube channel.

Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Price and Availability

Advertisement

The Redmi Note 11 has been launched at a price of Rs 13,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,499 in India, while the top-spec 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 15,999 in India. The Redmi Note 11S, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 16,499 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs 17,499, and the top-spec 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 18,499 in India.

The smartphones have been launched in three colour options each - Pearl White, Graphite Gray, and Twilight Blue. The Redmi Note 11 series will be sold via Xiaomi’s official website and on Amazon. The Redmi Note 11 will go on sale starting February 11, 2022, while the Redmi Note 11S will go on sale starting February 21.

ALSO READ: Vivo T1 5G Launched In India As Slimmest 5G Phone Under Rs 20,000: Prices, Specifications And More

Advertisement

Redmi Note 11 Specifications

Advertisement

The vanilla Redmi Note 11 has been launched with a 6.4-inch full-HD AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone comes powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. There is a 5,000mAh battery on the Redmi Note 11 that supports 33W fast charging. The Redmi Note 11 comes with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary shooter.

Advertisement

Redmi Note 11S Specifications

Advertisement

The Redmi Note 11S has been launched with the same 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone also has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The Redmi Note 11S has been launched in India with a quad rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary shooter.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Specifications

The Redmi Note 11 Pro, on the other hand, comes with a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. There is a triple rear camera setup on the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G that includes a 108-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

ALSO READ: Smartphone Lifespan: How Long Android Phones From Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme And Others Will Last ‘Officially’.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.