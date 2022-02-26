Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ Are Coming To India On This Date

Xiaomi has announced that it will launch its next Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G in India on March 9. The company has already launched the Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11S, and the Redmi Note 11T in India already, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus will come as 5G offerings in the Redmi Note 11 series. The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ were launched in the China market last year, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro also comes in a 4G variant which was earlier launched in the global market.

Xiaomi teased the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+, highlighting the smartphone’s key features like 67W fast charging, 108-megapixel camera, 5G, and 120Hz refresh rate. The company is also running a registration page of the event on its website as well. As mentioned above, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ have already been launched in different markets. Xiaomi is expected to reveal more details about the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus India variants.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Redmi Note 11, Note 11S Launched in India: Check Price, Specifications, Availability And More

If the two smartphones are launched in India with the same specifications, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus will come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 320Hz touch response rate.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus 5G was launched with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset in the Chinese market, while the global variant was launched with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 695 chipset. In India, it is not known which chip the company will launch the smartphone with.

Advertisement

Watch Video: Micromax In Note 2 Review

In terms of camera, the Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus may come with a triple rear camera that includes a 108-megapixel shooter, an 8-megapixel ultra wide angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The Redmi Note 11 Pro is also said to come with the same camera module.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.